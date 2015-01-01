Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the use of human performance modeling (HPM) approach for prediction of driver behavior and interactions with in-vehicle technology.



BACKGROUND: HPM has been applied in numerous human factors domains such as surface transportation as it can quantify and predict human performance; however, there has been no integrated literature review for predicting driver behavior and interactions with in-vehicle technology in terms of the characteristics of methods used and variables explored.



METHOD: A systematic literature review was conducted using Compendex, Web of Science, and Google Scholar. As a result, 100 studies met the inclusion criteria and were reviewed by the authors. Model characteristics and variables were summarized to identify the research gaps and to provide a lookup table to select an appropriate method.



RESULTS: The findings provided information on how to select an appropriate HPM based on a combination of independent and dependent variables. The review also summarized the characteristics, limitations, applications, modeling tools, and theoretical bases of the major HPMs.



CONCLUSION: The study provided a summary of state-of-the-art on the use of HPM to model driver behavior and use of in-vehicle technology. We provided a table that can assist researchers to find an appropriate modeling approach based on the study independent and dependent variables.



APPLICATION: The findings of this study can facilitate the use of HPM in surface transportation and reduce the learning time for researchers especially those with limited modeling background.

