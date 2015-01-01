Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe child pre-injury and injury factors impacting post-injury educational outcomes for students with traumatic brain injury (TBI) participating in a state-wide, school-based, school re-entry consultation program, BrainSTEPS in Pennsylvania.



METHOD: Retrospective analysis of a BrainSTEPS annual follow-up survey.



RESULT: A total of 296 parent surveys were completed. Analysis revealed a significant difference between levels of severity of TBI and current educational placement (p < 0.001), receipt of current therapy (p < 0.05) and need for additional consult (p < 0.05). Severity of TBI was not related to other examined educational outcome variables (i.e. school performance, current symptoms). History of TBI, symptoms and treatment were not found to be associated with educational outcomes.



CONCLUSION: These results both support findings from previous studies, and extend previous work by highlighting ongoing needs, including continued, individualised support, of children who sustain a moderate-severe TBI during childhood, and are currently in the chronic stages of injury, with consideration of pre- and post- injury factors. Programs such as BrainSTEPS provide identification of educational needs and provide needed services and supports for children with TBI. Sensitive, validated measures are needed to further understand the role of pre-injury and injury factors on educational outcomes, particularly in programs like BrainSTEPS.

