Abstract

BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a chronic, impairing mental disorder that develops after exposure to a traumatic event. Despite many factors putting adolescent girls at risk of PTSD, little is known about the prevalence and how adolescent girls cope with the PTSD burden. So, this study aimed to investigate the prevalence of PTSD and associated factors among adolescent girls in three selected towns in Southwest Ethiopia.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted among 397 adolescent girls from May 27 to July 27, 2021. The participants were selected by a systematic random sampling method. PTSD and substance use disorder were assessed by DSM V criteria for mental disorders. The data was entered into Epi Data Manager Version 4.0.2 before being exported to SPSS Version 25 for analysis. A logistic regression model was used, and variables with a p-value less than 0.05 in the final fitting model were stated as independent predictors of PTSD.



RESULTS: The prevalence of PTSD among the adolescent girls was 22%, and about three in four (72.7%) of the adolescent girls developed PTSD after exposure to sexual violence. Furthermore, PTSD was associated with Khat use disorder (AOR, 95% CI: 2.79 (1.47-5.30), alcohol use disorder (AOR, 95% CI: 5.27 (2.21-12.60), and suicidal behavior (AOR, 95% CI: 2.12 (1.20-3.74)).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of PTSD was high among adolescent girls, and suicidal ideation or attempt, khat use disorder, and alcohol use disorder were risk factors for PTSD. Therefore, early screening for PTSD and comorbid risk factors among this particular age group and managing accordingly is warranted.

