|
Citation
|
Wolde A, Dessalegn N. Neuropsychiatr. Dis. Treat. 2022; 18: 2239-2250.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36254143
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a chronic, impairing mental disorder that develops after exposure to a traumatic event. Despite many factors putting adolescent girls at risk of PTSD, little is known about the prevalence and how adolescent girls cope with the PTSD burden. So, this study aimed to investigate the prevalence of PTSD and associated factors among adolescent girls in three selected towns in Southwest Ethiopia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; sexual violence; posttraumatic stress disorder; adolescent girls; Ethiopia; khat use disorder