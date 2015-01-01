SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Raney K, Popa K, Gallegos C. Nursing 2022; 52(11): 57-61.

(Copyright © 2022, Springhouse)

10.1097/01.NURSE.0000889816.36819.74

36259910

PURPOSE: To explore the stress, experience, and unmet needs of parents whose child has attempted suicide.

METHODS: A 23-question survey and a 53-item Family Management Measurement questionnaire were distributed to the parents of children admitted to an acute care facility for a suicide attempt (SA). Quantitative data were analyzed using Statistical Analysis System. Responses to the open-ended questions were sorted, synthesized, and clustered into tentative categories.

RESULTS: Eleven parents enrolled, but only 10 completed the qualitative questions. Three themes emerged: feelings of helplessness, uncertainty, and life management difficulty. Parents rated their stress as moderate (6.6 out of 10). Internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha) was questionable (0.69); however, three of six subscales were good to excellent (0.81-0.95).

CONCLUSION: Families experience stress, feelings of hopelessness, and uncertainty after an SA. More research is needed to better understand and quantify parental experiences.


Language: en
