Journal Article

Citation

Barroso Martínez AA. Psychiatr. Danub. 2022; 34(3): 529.



(Copyright © 2022, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)



unavailable

PMID

36256999

Abstract

Suicide is a complex phenomenon, involving the interaction between genetic, neurobiological, psychological, and environ- mental factors. In this sense, gender is one of the most important determinants of suicidal behavior (Canetto & Lester 1998, Bilsker & White 2011, Barroso 2019).

While accumulating empirical evidence confirms that men across regions and ethnic and socioeconomic groups, few explanatory frameworks have been developed to account for this persistent pattern...


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Suicide, Attempted; *Suicide/prevention & control; Gender Identity

