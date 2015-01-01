Abstract

Cyber-aggression is global epidemic affecting citizens of cyberspace, without regards to physical, geographical and time constraints. Recent research has identified the significant role of cyber-bystanders in exacerbating and de-escalating incidents on cyber-aggression they come across. Additionally, frequent exposure to cyber-aggression is found to have been associated with negative effects on participants of cyber-aggression, ranging from self-esteem problems to mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety, and in the worst cases even suicidal behaviors and ideation. Moreover, past research had also identified that negative bystanders could potentially become aggressors themselves. Therefore, the current review is aimed at uncovering the common themes and factors that drive individuals to resort to negative bystander behavior. Hence, a systematic literature review using the PRISMA framework was carried out, involving articles published between January 2012 to March 2022, on online databases such as SCOPUS, Science Direct, SAGE Journals, Web of Science, and Springer Link.



RESULTS obtained through the synthesis of 27 selected articles, were grouped into three categories, namely situational factors, personal factors and social influence. Upon further synthesis of the results, it was noted that many of the factors had interacted with each other. Thus, practical suggestion for prevention and future research would include addressing these interactions in preventative methodologies and research interests.

Language: en