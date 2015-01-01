Abstract

In recent years, the crime rate of minors in our country has risen steadily, laying a hidden danger for the harmonious and orderly development of the country and society. The healthy growth of teenagers is not only related to the harmony of a family and the future of a nation but also to the destiny of a country. Therefore, in order to ensure the healthy growth of young people and prevent juvenile delinquency, we should start with the causes of juvenile delinquency, identifying the core issues, so as to better study juvenile delinquency. In schools and families, strengthen the education of minors and guide them to develop positively. In terms of law, strengthen the supervision of minors to prevent them from breaking the law.

Language: en