Abstract

Sexual and gender minority (SGM) youth are at disproportionate risk for poor mental health outcomes, in part due to experiences and expectations of anti-SGM bias including from their own parents. We examined explicit anti-SGM and implicit antisexual minority bias in parents of SGM youth and associations with parenting and parent and youth psychosocial functioning. Heterosexual/cisgender parents (N = 205, M(age) = 46.9 years, SD = 8.5) of SGM youth (≤ 29 years old, M(age) = 19.4, SD = 4.7) completed an online study including measures of explicit anti-SGM and implicit anti-SM bias, parental acceptance and psychological control, parent-child unfinished business (unresolved negative feelings related to their child's identity), parental depression and anxiety, and youth anxiety, depression, substance use, and exposure to bullying. In models including both explicit anti-SGM and implicit anti-SM bias as predictors of parent and youth outcomes, explicit bias was uniquely associated with lower parental acceptance and greater parental psychological control, parent-child unfinished business, parental anxiety and depression, and youth substance use and exposure to bullying, whereas implicit bias was uniquely associated with greater parent-child unfinished business and parental depression. Further, the combination of high levels of both explicit and implicit bias was associated with the highest levels of parent-child unfinished business, parental depression, and youth anxiety, depression, and exposure to bullying.



RESULTS suggest that both types of bias jointly contribute to parenting and parent and youth psychosocial functioning and can help identify families at greatest risk for maladjustment.



FINDINGS can inform the development of interventions designed to reduce anti-SGM bias in parents of SGM youth. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en