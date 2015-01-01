|
Parveen S, Birkeland Nielsen M, Endresen Reme S, Finne LB. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36269025
This study compared how two different measurement methods of client-perpetrated violence influence findings on prevalence rates and mental health outcomes in a probability sample of 660 Norwegian public sector child welfare workers. Using a single-item self-labeling approach, 15.4% reported exposure to physical violence, and 19.3% reported exposure to threats. Using a 15-item behavioral experience inventory, the prevalence rates ranged from 4.4% to 65.7%. A comparison of these methods uncovered a high number of false negatives when using the single-item approach as 62.2% of those who indicated that they had not experienced any workplace violence when answering the single-item questions reported being exposed 1 to 2 times when responding to the behavioral inventory.
assessment; aggression; prevalence; workplace violence; child protection; mental distress; mistreatment