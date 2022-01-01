Abstract

Suicidal thoughts and behaviors in youth are an escalating and immediate public health concern. To better understand youth suicidal thoughts and behaviors, it is important to identify risk factors in early childhood that predict the later emergence of youth suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Research with adults and adolescents has identified sleep disturbances as a risk factor for suicidal thoughts and behaviors, but this has yet to be examined in early childhood. Using a prospective, 17-year longitudinal design, the current study explored the association between early childhood sleep disturbances and concurrent and later suicidal thoughts and behaviors (in separate models) across childhood and adolescence.



RESULTS indicate that sleep problems in early childhood are associated with increased probability for suicidal thoughts after age 8, even when controlling for prior and concurrent depression severity. Our findings suggest that early childhood sleep difficulties warrant increased clinical attention and management, as they may contribute to the maintenance and exacerbation of suicidal thoughts over time. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en