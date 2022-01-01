|
Citation
Hoyniak CP, Whalen D, Hennefield L, Tillman R, Barch DM, Luby JL. J. Psychopathol. Clin. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
36265054
Abstract
Suicidal thoughts and behaviors in youth are an escalating and immediate public health concern. To better understand youth suicidal thoughts and behaviors, it is important to identify risk factors in early childhood that predict the later emergence of youth suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Research with adults and adolescents has identified sleep disturbances as a risk factor for suicidal thoughts and behaviors, but this has yet to be examined in early childhood. Using a prospective, 17-year longitudinal design, the current study explored the association between early childhood sleep disturbances and concurrent and later suicidal thoughts and behaviors (in separate models) across childhood and adolescence.
Language: en