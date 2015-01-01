|
Citation
|
Álvarez-Marín I, Perez-Albeniz A, Lucas-Molina B, Martínez-Valderrey V, Fonseca-Pedrero E. Psicothema 2022; 34(4): 571-581.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36268962
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In order to prevent school bullying and cyberbullying, brief measurement instruments with adequate psychometric properties are required. The objective of this study was to develop a combined reduced version of the European Bullying Intervention Project Questionnaire (EBIP-Q) and the European Cyberbullying Intervention Project Questionnaire (ECIP-Q) for its use in the screening of bullying-related behaviors at school.
Language: en