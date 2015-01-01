SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Álvarez-Marín I, Perez-Albeniz A, Lucas-Molina B, Martínez-Valderrey V, Fonseca-Pedrero E. Psicothema 2022; 34(4): 571-581.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)

DOI

10.7334/psicothema2022.156

PMID

36268962

Abstract

BACKGROUND: In order to prevent school bullying and cyberbullying, brief measurement instruments with adequate psychometric properties are required. The objective of this study was to develop a combined reduced version of the European Bullying Intervention Project Questionnaire (EBIP-Q) and the European Cyberbullying Intervention Project Questionnaire (ECIP-Q) for its use in the screening of bullying-related behaviors at school.

METHOD: The sample consisted of 1777 students, between 14 and 18 years of age (M = 15.71; SD = 1.26), of which 54.1% were female.

RESULTS: The resulting reduced version presents adequate psychometric properties with reliability coefficients between ω =.72 and ω =.82. Factor analyses indicate that both bullying and cyberbullying are structured around two factors: victimization and aggression. The correlations between the scores of the original version and the reduced version were adequate. Bullying and cyberbullying was associated with different indicators of socioemotional adjustment.

CONCLUSIONS: The European Bullying and Cyberbullying Intervention Project Questionnaire Brief version (EBCIP-QB) seems to be brief, useful, and have adequate psychometric properties for the assessment of bullying and cyberbullying in Spanish adolescents.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print