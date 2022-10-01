SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ziakopoulos A, Petraki V, Kontaxi A, Yannis G. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2022; 10(4): 2271-2279.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cstp.2022.10.011

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In contemporary motorized societies, human factors remain overwhelmingly responsible for road crash occurrence. Urged by considerable technological developments, insurers have integrated telematics to their operations to develop an array of Usage-Based-Insurance (UBI) schemes. The aim of the present research is to expand on the aforementioned topics based on trends from recently published research and discuss the transformation of the insurance industry by driver safety behaviour telematics. Firstly, an overview of the relevant technological advancements is provided, followed by the integration practices of telematics adopted by the insurance industry. A more in-depth examination of the tangible benefits of telematics and driver feedback in road safety is subsequently provided. The paper concludes with a discussion on the future directions of the transformation of the insurance industry, along with the related challenges and limitations.


Language: en

Keywords

Road safety; Driver feedback; UBI schemes; Vehicle insurance; Vehicle telematics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print