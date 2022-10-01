|
Citation
Horowitz LM, Mournet AM, Sheftall A, He JP, Lowry NJ, Aguinaldo LD, Sullivant SA, Wharff EA, Merikangas KR, Pao M, Bridge JA. J. Acad. Consult. Liaison Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36273745
Abstract
PURPOSE: Given the increasing rates of suicide and non-fatal suicide attempts among Black youth in the United States, it is crucial that screening tools are valid in identifying Black youth at risk for suicide. This study assessed the validity of the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ) among Black youth.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; suicide; validity; screening; racial disparities