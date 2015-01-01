Abstract

About 40 percent of motor vehicle crashes in the US are related to intersections. To deal with such crashes, Safety Performance Functions (SPFs) are vital elements of the predictive methods used in the Highway Safety Manual. The predictions of crash frequencies and potential reductions due to countermeasures are based on exposure and geometric variables. However, the role of driving behavior factors, e.g., hard accelerations and declarations at intersections, which can lead to crashes, are not explicitly treated in SPFs. One way to capture driving behavior is to harness connected vehicle data and quantify performance at intersections in terms of driving volatility measures, i.e., rapid changes in speed and acceleration. According to recent studies, driving volatility is typically associated with higher risk and safety-critical events and can serve as a surrogate for driving behavior. This study incorporates driving volatility measures in the development of SPFs for four-leg signalized intersections. The Safety Pilot Model Deployment (SPMD) data containing over 125 million Basic Safety Messages generated by over 2,800 connected vehicles are harnessed and linked with the crash, traffic, and geometric data belonging to 102 signalized intersections in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The results show that including driving volatility measures in SPFs can reduce model bias and significantly enhances the models' goodness-of-fit and predictive performance. Technically, the best results were obtained by applying Bayesian hierarchical Negative Binomial Models, which account for spatial correlation between signalized intersections. The results of this study have implications for practitioners and transportation agencies about incorporating driving behavior factors in the development of SPFs for greater accuracy and measures that can potentially reduce volatile driving.

