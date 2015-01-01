Abstract

Current emergency management research mainly specifies the positions of evacuation guides from a knowledge base of experience, disregarding the subjective perceived decision-making of pedestrians caught in an emergency situation. Therefore, in this paper, a fuzzy inference system for pedestrians to select guides is designed from the perspective of pedestrians, and a crowd evacuation model with guides under limited vision is constructed. First, selecting the indoor evacuation of people with limited vision as the context, the number and optimal initial positions of guides are determined by a Gaussian fuzzy clustering algorithm. Next, a two-layer fuzzy inference system based on a multifactor pedestrian selection guide is established. Then, from the comprehensive perspective of managers and pedestrians, an improved social force evacuation model with guides is constructed. A comparison of the evacuation times and evacuation processes of known methods with different scene population distributions is analyzed through simulations. The results show that the guide setting scheme of the improved model is more conducive to reducing evacuation times and balancing exit utilizations. The model can provide a basis for emergency management decision-making departments to formulate more flexible guidance strategies.

