Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death among youth. Identification of modifiable near-term risk factors can inform suicide prevention strategies. One promising, readily assessed factor is sleep. We critically review the literature on sleep and suicidal thoughts and behaviors among youth.



RECENT FINDINGS: Most studies examining the youth sleep-suicidality relationship are from epidemiological samples in which both sleep problems and suicidality were assessed over variable timeframes using limited items from scales not designed to measure these constructs. Nonetheless, these data overwhelmingly support an association between suicidality and a range of sleep difficulties (e.g., insomnia, short/long sleep, weekend oversleep), above and beyond depressive symptoms. Limited studies include clinical samples or prospective designs. We review potential mechanisms and present a developmentally-informed integrative model.



SUMMARY: Literature supports a clear association between sleep difficulties and youth suicidality. Future directions include prospective longitudinal studies and targeted prevention efforts.

