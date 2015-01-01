|
Goldstein TR, Franzen PL. Current sleep medicine reports 2022; 8(1): 1-19.
(Copyright © 2022)
36274826
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death among youth. Identification of modifiable near-term risk factors can inform suicide prevention strategies. One promising, readily assessed factor is sleep. We critically review the literature on sleep and suicidal thoughts and behaviors among youth.
Language: en
suicide; youth; sleep; sleep health