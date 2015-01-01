|
Citation
Manwong M, Thongnopakun S, Rodjarkpai Y, Wattanaburanon A, Visanuyothin S. Health Promot. Perspect. 2022; 12(2): 178-185.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
36276420
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This study explored the association between sexual health literacy (SHL) and preventive behaviors of pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among middle-school students during the COVID-19 outbreak to aid in the development of an informative program.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Reproductive health; SARS coronavirus 2; Sex education; Teenage pregnancy