Abstract

This paper presents the results of primary research involving a survey of Polish passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was conducted in January 2022 using the CAWI method on a representative sample of N = 1,129 Polish adults aged 18 to 60. First, means of transport were classified by distance covered into urban, regional and interregional transport. Survey participants were asked a series of questions regarding the use of modern technologies in public transportation. Before that, however, the frequency of urban (agglomeration), regional, interregional (transregional) and private transport use during the COVID-19 pandemic was examined. More than half of respondents said they used modern technology across all modes of public transportation, and about a quarter said that while they had not yet used these technologies, they intended to do so. Only about 15% of respondents replied they did not use and did not intend to use modern technologies, regardless of the mode of transport. The aim of the paper is to examine the use of modern technologies by passengers in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. Research results may help to influence passengers' purchasing decisions and to improve services offered by carriers in accordance with the objectives of long-term transport policy of both the European Union and Poland related to sustainable transport development.

Language: en