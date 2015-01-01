|
Zhou X, Guo J, Wu H, Chen D, Wang C, You J. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36282550
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has become a significant mental health concern for adolescents. Previous empirical studies have shown that ambivalence over emotional expression is positively associated with negative emotions and behaviors. However, little is known about the relationship between ambivalence over emotional expression and NSSI among adolescents. Therefore, this study used a longitudinal design to examine the relationship between ambivalence over emotional expression and NSSI among Chinese adolescents, and also to explore the mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying this relationship.
Language: en
Adolescents; ambivalence over emotional expression; anxiety symptoms; nonsuicidal self-injury; NSSI refusal self-efficacy