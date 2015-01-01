SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Calvert ML, Korgaonkar S, Ramachandran S, Sarver DE. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10775595221134155

PMID

36281769

Abstract

Children who experience maltreatment are at elevated risk of developing mental health difficulties. Even so, they often do not receive timely, evidenced-based mental health treatment, which may exacerbate the risk of poor outcomes. This study aims to describe the receipt of timely follow-up care after maltreatment in a southern state with known treatment shortages and aims to identify factors associated with timely follow-up care. We utilized a retrospective cohort design using 2014 Mississippi Medicaid administrative claims data for youth 0-18 years. Prevalence estimates and associations with definite and probable maltreatment (based on recorded age/injury combinations) during inpatient and outpatient healthcare encounters were evaluated. Rates of 30-day maltreatment follow-up with any medical or behavioral health provider were also assessed. Prevalence estimates of definite and probable maltreatment in the eligible study population (N = 324,752) were 0.53% and 3.8%, respectively. Only one-third of identified children received 30-day follow-up. Black and older children as well as children diagnosed with anxiety or depression were more likely to receive 30-day follow-up than younger children, white children, and children without anxiety or depression. Low rates of timely follow-up indicate the need for intentional workflow practices to increase the likelihood of follow-up.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; abuse; quality of care; pediatrics; medicaid claims

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print