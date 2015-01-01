Abstract

Children who experience maltreatment are at elevated risk of developing mental health difficulties. Even so, they often do not receive timely, evidenced-based mental health treatment, which may exacerbate the risk of poor outcomes. This study aims to describe the receipt of timely follow-up care after maltreatment in a southern state with known treatment shortages and aims to identify factors associated with timely follow-up care. We utilized a retrospective cohort design using 2014 Mississippi Medicaid administrative claims data for youth 0-18 years. Prevalence estimates and associations with definite and probable maltreatment (based on recorded age/injury combinations) during inpatient and outpatient healthcare encounters were evaluated. Rates of 30-day maltreatment follow-up with any medical or behavioral health provider were also assessed. Prevalence estimates of definite and probable maltreatment in the eligible study population (N = 324,752) were 0.53% and 3.8%, respectively. Only one-third of identified children received 30-day follow-up. Black and older children as well as children diagnosed with anxiety or depression were more likely to receive 30-day follow-up than younger children, white children, and children without anxiety or depression. Low rates of timely follow-up indicate the need for intentional workflow practices to increase the likelihood of follow-up.

