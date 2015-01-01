Abstract

Younger children in particular are at risk of becoming victims of dog attacks due to their small size. Such a biting incident can fulfil various criminal offences. In order to be able to satisfy possible legal claims, the injuries should be documented by forensic medicine and thus be legally binding. Therefore, close cooperation between the treating surgeons and forensic experts is recommended. A retrospective analysis of the cases of dog bite injuries in children and adults treated by clinical forensic medicine at the University Medical Center Rostock was carried out under various aspects. Adult casualties were predominantly injured on the lower extremities. The children examined were predominantly bitten on the head, neck and face region as well as the upper extremities. Injury severity ranged from skin redness to severe substance defects with loss of body structures. The biting dog was known in about half of the cases. In order to avoid dog bites in children, parents as well as children should be trained in dealing with dogs.



Insbesondere jüngere Kinder sind aufgrund ihrer geringen Körpergröße gefährdet, Opfer von Hundeangriffen zu werden. Ein solcher Beißvorfall kann verschiedene Strafbestände erfüllen. Um möglichen rechtlichen Ansprüchen genügen zu können, sollten die Verletzungen rechtsmedizinisch und damit gerichtfest dokumentiert werden. Es empfiehlt sich daher eine enge Zusammenarbeit von behandelnden ChirurgInnen und RechtsmedizinerInnen. Es wurde eine retrospektive Analyse der klinisch-rechtsmedizinisch bearbeiteten Fälle von Hundebissverletzungen bei Kindern und Erwachsenen an der Universitätsmedizin Rostock unter verschiedenen Aspekten durchgeführt. Erwachsene Verletzte wurden überwiegend an der unteren Extremität verletzt. Die untersuchten Kinder wurden überwiegend die Kopf‑, Hals- und Gesichtsregion sowie die obere Extremität gebissen. Die Verletzungsschwere reichte von Hautrötungen bis zu schweren Substanzdefekten mit Verlust von Körperstrukturen. Der beißende Hund war in gut der Hälfte der Fälle bekannt. Um Beißangriffe durch Hunde auf Kinder zu vermeiden, sollten Eltern sowie auch Kinder unbedingt im Umgang mit Hunden geschult werden.

