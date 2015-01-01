|
Kolbe V, Bingert R, Märzheuser S, Büttner A. Chirurgie (Heidelb.) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vorsicht: bissig! Hundebissverletzungen in der klinischen Rechtsmedizin
Younger children in particular are at risk of becoming victims of dog attacks due to their small size. Such a biting incident can fulfil various criminal offences. In order to be able to satisfy possible legal claims, the injuries should be documented by forensic medicine and thus be legally binding. Therefore, close cooperation between the treating surgeons and forensic experts is recommended. A retrospective analysis of the cases of dog bite injuries in children and adults treated by clinical forensic medicine at the University Medical Center Rostock was carried out under various aspects. Adult casualties were predominantly injured on the lower extremities. The children examined were predominantly bitten on the head, neck and face region as well as the upper extremities. Injury severity ranged from skin redness to severe substance defects with loss of body structures. The biting dog was known in about half of the cases. In order to avoid dog bites in children, parents as well as children should be trained in dealing with dogs.
Language: de
Prevention; Clinical forensic medicine; Documentation of findings; Dog bite injuries; Wound closure