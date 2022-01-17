|
Wiertsema M, Vrijen C, van der Ploeg R, Sentse M, Kretschmer T. J. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36281722
INTRODUCTION: Associations between bullying perpetration and social status vary, not only between different facets of social status but also between bullying in primary versus secondary school. The main aim of the present study was to meta-analyse existing evidence regarding the prospective associations between bullying perpetration and various facets of social status, that is, popularity, peer acceptance, peer rejection, and social preference.
meta-analysis; social preference; bullying perpetration; peer acceptance; peer rejection; popularity