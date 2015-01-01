Abstract

Obesity is no longer considered as a result of simplistic voluntary inequality of excessive intake of calories and inability to expend the same by physical activity. Though the calorie imbalance occurs, it is said to be biologically driven by underlying genetic mechanisms and associated with alterations in the orexigenic and anorexic hormones in the hypothalamus. However, despite recognising obesity as a disease the stigma associated with obesity is still a big problem in the society. In this manuscript we propose the term Baro-Bullying which provides a holistic overview of this stigma encompassing its different aspects and its downstream effect on the individual and the disease process. We also propose different methods to reduce barobullying across the spectrum of this disease process.

