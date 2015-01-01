SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kalra S, Arora S, Kapoor N. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2022; 72(9): 1876-1877.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Pakistan Medical Association)

DOI

10.47391/JPMA.22-94

PMID

36280999

Abstract

Obesity is no longer considered as a result of simplistic voluntary inequality of excessive intake of calories and inability to expend the same by physical activity. Though the calorie imbalance occurs, it is said to be biologically driven by underlying genetic mechanisms and associated with alterations in the orexigenic and anorexic hormones in the hypothalamus. However, despite recognising obesity as a disease the stigma associated with obesity is still a big problem in the society. In this manuscript we propose the term Baro-Bullying which provides a holistic overview of this stigma encompassing its different aspects and its downstream effect on the individual and the disease process. We also propose different methods to reduce barobullying across the spectrum of this disease process.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Comorbidity; *Bullying; *Obesity/epidemiology; Body shaming, Psychological impact, Obesity bias, Stigma, Gender disparity, Depression; Energy Intake; Hormones

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print