Citation
Kuzyk E, Mekawi Y, Michopoulos V, Powers A. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 156: 291-298.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36283132
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emotion dysregulation (ED) is a heterogenous, multi-dimensional transdiagnostic risk factor relevant to the development and maintenance of both internalizing and externalizing psychopathology, especially for those who have experienced trauma. The goals of the current study were to use person-centered analyses to identify distinct profiles of individuals characterized by unique patterns of ED dimensions, and to examine differences in internalizing and externalizing symptoms in a community sample.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma exposure; Latent profile analysis; Emotion dysregulation; Psychopathology