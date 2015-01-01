Abstract

Shaken baby syndrome (SBS) is a challenging condition from both a medical and legal perspective. The path of the patients differs significantly from those with noninflicted traumas. While treating these cases, it is essential that all history, information and treatment are comprehensively documented. This article describes the investigations and interventions necessary as soon as SBS is suspected. The Oulu University Hospital protocol for suspected child abuse is described. Authors also give an overview of the SBS path in Finland from the police and prosecution's point of view.

Language: en