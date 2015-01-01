SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schwebel DC, Hasan R, Weichelt BP. J. Agromed. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1059924X.2022.2140735

36284466

The hazards for injury and death in agricultural settings are widely known, as are the risks that disproportionately affect children. Reputable data suggests that one American child dies in an agriculture-related indicent about every three days and another 50 suffer injuries serious enough to require an emergency room visit daily...


