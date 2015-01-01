CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Schwebel DC, Hasan R, Weichelt BP. J. Agromed. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36284466
Abstract
The hazards for injury and death in agricultural settings are widely known, as are the risks that disproportionately affect children. Reputable data suggests that one American child dies in an agriculture-related indicent about every three days and another 50 suffer injuries serious enough to require an emergency room visit daily...
Language: en