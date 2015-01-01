|
Citation
|
Montez JK, Mehri N, Monnat SM, Beckfield J, Chapman D, Grumbach JM, Hayward MD, Woolf SH, Zajacova A. PLoS One 2022; 17(10): e0275466.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36288322
|
Abstract
|
The rise in working-age mortality rates in the United States in recent decades largely reflects stalled declines in cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality alongside rising mortality from alcohol-induced causes, suicide, and drug poisoning; and it has been especially severe in some U.S. states. Building on recent work, this study examined whether U.S. state policy contexts may be a central explanation. We modeled the associations between working-age mortality rates and state policies during 1999 to 2019. We used annual data from the 1999-2019 National Vital Statistics System to calculate state-level age-adjusted mortality rates for deaths from all causes and from CVD, alcohol-induced causes, suicide, and drug poisoning among adults ages 25-64 years. We merged that data with annual state-level data on eight policy domains, such as labor and taxes, where each domain was scored on a 0-1 conservative-to-liberal continuum.
Language: en