Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to construct a prototype of a mobile application on psychological violence against women to facilitate nurses' continuing education.



METHOD: an applied methodological research of technological development, based on the Contextualized Instructional Design method.



RESULTS: the prototype content was based on the learning objectives developed through a narrative review, which guided an integrative review to compile the information. The prototype is called "EmpodereEnf", and is composed of an initial screen, bringing nurses as a target audience, and, soon after, offering nine general moblets for access to information such as: concepts, causes, manifestations and consequences of psychological violence; means for identification and approach in nursing consultation and health education; compulsory notification and referral; examples of cases of psychological violence and references.



FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: the prototype is a possibility for future coping interventions and a work tool for nurses in the face of psychological violence against women.

Language: pt