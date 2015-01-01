SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Magalhães BC, Silva MMO, Silva CF, Alcântara PPT, Oliveira CAN, Araújo MM, Albuquerque GA. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2022; 75(5): e20200391.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2020-0391

PMID

36287432

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to construct a prototype of a mobile application on psychological violence against women to facilitate nurses' continuing education.

METHOD: an applied methodological research of technological development, based on the Contextualized Instructional Design method.

RESULTS: the prototype content was based on the learning objectives developed through a narrative review, which guided an integrative review to compile the information. The prototype is called "EmpodereEnf", and is composed of an initial screen, bringing nurses as a target audience, and, soon after, offering nine general moblets for access to information such as: concepts, causes, manifestations and consequences of psychological violence; means for identification and approach in nursing consultation and health education; compulsory notification and referral; examples of cases of psychological violence and references.

FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: the prototype is a possibility for future coping interventions and a work tool for nurses in the face of psychological violence against women.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print