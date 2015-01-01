Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to create and validate a high-fidelity simulation scenario about the initial support to suicide bereaved people.



METHOD: a methodological research study to create and validate a simulation scenario about postvention. Its creation was based on scientific recommendations, the validation process was carried out by experts, based on an instrument developed by the authors; the data were statistically analyzed using the Content Validity Index and Gwet concordance coefficient.



RESULTS: the scenario was created to provide initial support to suicide bereaved people in the Primary Health Care context. As learning objectives, welcoming, health care and organization monitoring were proposed according to technical-scientific recommendations. The scenario was validated by 10 specialists in the themes of postvention (5 judges) and high-fidelity simulation (5 judges). The scenario items met the acceptance and reliability criteria (Content Validity Index = 0.80) and satisfactory concordance (Gwet coefficient = 0.640).



CONCLUSION: the study presented in full a scenario on postvention with innovative potential that can be used free of charge in clinical simulation development during training of different categories of health professionals, to act in support of suicide bereaved people.

Language: es