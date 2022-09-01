|
Mueller AS, Cicchino JB, Benedick A, De Leonardis D, Huey R. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 90: 500-511.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
This study presents an on-road paradigm to measure the effect of Level 2 (L2) system familiarity on attention strategies to salient, but non-hazardous, driving-related events when using the driving automation. A vehicle with an oversized pink teddy bear on the back overtook participants three times while they drove a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 equipped with a L2 system for 1 h. This L2 system requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel while activated. The L2 system was turned on or off, depending on the assigned condition, and participants varied in their familiarity with L2 systems. Cameras recorded participant eye glance behavior. After the drive, participants were asked to recall the bear and the number of times their mind had wandered from the driving task during the drive.
Language: en
Keywords
Attention; Driver assistance; Driver support; Experience; Partial driving automation