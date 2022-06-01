|
Salducco A, Abati D, Bina M, Bertani B, Calarco S, Balzarotti S, Biassoni F. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 90: 512-523.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
This study aimed to investigate early adolescents' mobility, taking into consideration risky pedestrian behaviours around roads and their relationship with independent mobility and risk perception in different traffic situations. The participants were 922 students, males (48%) and females, aged 10-14 and who attended the seventh (51%) and ninth grades in a medium-sized city in southern Italy. They completed an anonymous self-report questionnaire at school, specifically designed for the research. Measures included mode of transport, level of independent mobility, frequency of risky behaviours as a pedestrian and risk perception of these behaviours. Moreover, students were asked to evaluate the risk, their likely behaviour, and likely motives for risky behaviour in a specific traffic scenario concerning a risky road crossing shown on a video. Gender and age differences were taken into consideration, and relationships between risky behaviour as a pedestrian, level of independent mobility and different measures of risk perception (concerning both risk behaviour as a pedestrian and in the video scenario) were investigated.
Language: en
Early adolescence; Independent mobility; Pedestrian risk; Risk behaviours; Risk measures; Risk perception