Pechorro P, DeLisi M, Maroco J, Simões MR. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2022; 20(4): 312-328.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
The present study investigates whether self-reported psychopathic traits moderate the relationships between delinquent career features (i.e., age of first detention in a juvenile detention center, crime frequency, crime diversity, crime charges, and Conduct Disorder) and 1-year general delinquency and violent delinquency recidivism outcomes. The sample was composed of male youth (N = 214, M = 16.4 years, SD = 1.3 years) originating from the juvenile detention centers managed by the Ministry of Justice of Portugal.
