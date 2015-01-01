|
Banyard V, Edwards K, Mitchell KJ, Greenberg P, Jones L. J. Gender Based Viol. 2022; 6(1): 61-78.
(Copyright © 2022, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol, Publisher Policy Press)
OBJECTIVE: An emerging prevention strategy to reduce peer sexual violence among adolescents is bystander training (that is, actionism). The situational-cognitive model of actionism describes key variables that may promote action, the first of which is detecting the opportunity to help. The purpose of this study was to examine this first stage of action to better understand youth who report opportunity to respond to situations of sexual violence.
