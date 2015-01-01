SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Birchall J, Choudhry S. J. Gender Based Viol. 2022; 6(1): 115-131.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol, Publisher Policy Press)

DOI

10.1332/239868021X16287966471815

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article presents empirical findings from a research study conducted by Women's Aid Federation England and Queen Mary University of London looking at domestic abuse and the family courts. The study found that allegations of parental alienation were frequently being used during child arrangements proceedings to obscure and undermine allegations of domestic abuse. These findings are presented against a backdrop of a recent revival of ideas around alienation in the family court in England and Wales. The article highlights a growing body of evidence demonstrating the gendered assumptions underlying parental alienation as a concept, and argues that the concept should not be accepted without analysis and understanding of the harmful impact it has on survivors of domestic abuse and their children.


Language: en
