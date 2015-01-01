Abstract

In this short piece the author uses the recent publication of an edited collection, Men, Masculinities and Intimate Partner Violence () as a springboard to focus on the pertinent questions this raises within feminist academic, policy and practitioner work. This book highlights a greater awareness of the multiplicity of masculinities and the impact this is having on work in the domestic abuse sector, particularly in perpetrator interventions. Focusing on individual experiences of masculinity and associated traumas humanises perpetrators, but the risk is that it individualises abuse perpetration away from a structural understanding of patriarchy. This is a tension within the movement, which raises questions about how we seek to understand men's individual lives with respect, yet view masculinity through a feminist lens.

