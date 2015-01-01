Abstract

The aim of this study was to carry out a scoping review to analyze the available evidence regarding parenting skills, family functioning and social support in situations of CPV. When violent behavior occurs, roles, communication and emotional expression are affected, impacting both parenting skills and family functioning. The confluence of these variables could explain the perpetuation of violent behavior over time. The scoping review encompassed peer-reviewed articles published in English and Spanish from 2000 to 2019, located through searches carried out in relevant international databases (Web of Science, PsycINFO, Scopus, ERIC, Dialnet Plus). 22 relevant studies were identified. The collected data showed that, in situations of CPV, parents have low levels of perceived self-efficacy and difficulties regulating their emotions, and they display submissive behavior in parent-child interactions. The analyzed articles also described the presence of a negative family climate and a tendency to relativize violent acts perpetrated by children. Lastly, the evidence shows that social relations are altered by mistrust of formal support resources and a certain level of social isolation. The discussion of the obtained results highlights the need for interventions aimed at fostering parenting skills and improving formal support resources to enhance family functioning in situations of CPV.

