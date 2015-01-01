|
Citation
|
Liu X, Xiao S, Sun X, Liu Z, Ma W. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2022; 27(5): 1287-1297.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The safety protection of elderly pedestrians has always been the focus of passive safety research in car collision accidents. Lower limb protection efficiency for pedestrians is lower than occupants inside the vehicle. In particular, lower limb injuries account for a large proportion of pedestrian accident injuries. This study aims to determine the trend and primary characteristics of pedestrian lower limb injuries under the different impact speeds and impact angles. The elderly lower limb model based on Chinese structure is used. Then, the control variable method is used to simulate the collision process with four impact speeds and three impact angles, and the influence of the impact load difference on the characteristics is analysed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
collision angle; collision speed; injury trend; Lower extremity injury; pedestrian safety