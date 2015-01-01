Abstract

In order to more accurately simulate the injury of riders and the motion characteristics of two-wheelers, the modeling method and the simulation model of two-wheeler traffic accidents are studied in this paper. Firstly, the rider dummy model is established by using the module combination method. Then, taking into account the manipulation of riders on two-wheelers and the interaction between the two-wheeler and the road, the hand grip model and the two-wheeler model are established respectively. On this basis, a rider-two-wheeler-road coupled system model is proposed. The analysis of driving dynamics shows that the coupled model has good motion stability. The coupled model is applied to the simulation of real two-wheeler accident. The simulation results are consistent with the on-site monitoring videos and investigation reports, which verified the feasibility and effectiveness of the modeling method.

