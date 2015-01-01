|
Figge CJ, Somba M, Aloyce Z, Minja AA, Fawzi MCS, Temu J, Kaaya SF. Int. J. Child Maltreat. 2022; 5(3): 401-425.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
In Tanzania, limited mental health service availability and structural flaws in child protection reporting and justice processes lead to significant underreporting of child victimization. A better understanding of help-seeking behaviors for trauma-affected youth and sociocultural barriers to help-seeking will inform screening, triage, and intervention design and inform policy-level child protection service processes, including linkages to health services. Participants included 30 youth (7-17 years) with trauma experiences and 15 child healthcare professionals (CHPs) with experience treating trauma-affected youth in Dar es Salaam, the most populous region in Tanzania. In-depth qualitative interviews explored (1) current help-seeking behaviors and (2) barriers to help-seeking for trauma-affected youth. Thematic analyses were conducted within an inductive qualitative approach. Four major themes emerged: (1) youth-reporting patterns of victimization and mental health needs, (2) child protection and mental health care system capacity in Dar es Salaam, (3) consequences of non-reporting, and (4) youth and CHP recommendations.
Language: en
Child abuse; Child protection; Child trauma; Global mental health; Tanzania