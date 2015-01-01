|
Hancock PA, Cruit J, Kochan JA, Kaplan AD, Diaz Y, Pruchnicki S. Int. J. Aerosp. Psychol. 2022; 32(4): 254-282.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE The main goals of this study are to identify the possible factors that may affect the level of passion that aircraft technicians have for their job and how job passion may lead to safety motivation.Background Aircraft maintenance technicians play an essential role in ensuring flight safety since they are obligated to carry out critical responsibilities related to maintaining flight devices. However, the significance and professionalism of civil aircraft technicians tend to be underestimated due to limited academic discussion of job-related issues. In practice, the particular job characteristics and working environment have led to various job demands and requirements for job resources, which may be related to the level of passion of the aircraft maintenance crews.
Language: en