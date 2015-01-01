Abstract

This article is aimed at exploring the relationship between abusive use of the internet and social media and involvement in violent behavior in adolescence. This analysis used a sample of 2549 participants of students enrolled in secondary education in the Basque Country, including lower secondary education, baccalaureate studies and vocational training courses. The results of this study show that the antisocial behaviour and bullying variables are associated with the different categories of use of information and communication technology. Gender differences appear to be irrelevant in this correlation as it is similar in both boys and girls. These data must be taken into consideration by the educational community, which has been shown to have a protective influence and by school guidance departments in particular, which are designed specifically to tackle these kinds of situations.

