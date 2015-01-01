Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study provides an analysis of contemporary trends and demographics of patients treated for injuries from nonmotorized scooters in emergency departments in New York state excluding New York City (NYS) and New York City (NYC).



METHODS: The study tracks the incidence of nonmotorized scooter injuries in NYS and NYC from 2005 to 2020 and furnishes a detailed profile of the injured patients using patient-level records from the Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System (SPARCS). A negative binomial regression analysis is performed on the SPARCS data to measure the simultaneous effects of demographic variables on scooter injuries for NYS and NYC. The study also examines the demographic correlates of the rate of injuries at the neighborhood level in NYC. A thematically shaded map of the injury rates in New York City neighborhoods is created to locate neighborhoods with greater concentrations of injuries and to identify the reasons which might account for their higher rate of injuries, such as street infrastructure.



RESULTS: In NYS and NYC injuries from unpowered scooters underwent an overall decline in the past decade. However, both NYS and NYC are now evidencing an increase in their rates. The upswing in the rate in NYC in 2020 is particularly noticeable. Males and children in the age group 5 to 9 were found to be most susceptible to injury. Injuries were more prevalent in more affluent New York City neighborhoods. A map of the injury rates in the City's neighborhoods revealed a clustering of neighborhoods with higher than average injury rates.



CONCLUSIONS: Injuries from nonmotorized scooters number approximately 40,000 annually in the US and can be prevented by greater use of protective equipment. Street infrastructure is a critical factor contributing to injuries from the use of nonmotorized scooters. Thematically shaded maps can be used to identify and target areas for purposes of intervention.

Language: en