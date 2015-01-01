|
Miekisiak G, Szarek D, Pettersson SD, Pezowicz C, Morasiewicz P, Kubaszewski, Szmuda T. Healthcare (Basel) 2022; 10(10): e1954.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36292401
BACKGROUND: the COVID-19 pandemic with the following lockdown strategies have affected virtually all aspects of everyday life. Health services all over the world faced the crisis on an unprecedented scale, hampering timely care delivery. The present study was designed to assess the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the incidence and treatment of traumatic brain injuries in Poland.
mortality; COVID-19; traumatic brain injury; lockdown; head trauma