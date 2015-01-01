Abstract

Adolescents with mental illness often seek care in the emergency department (ED) and are more likely to engage in risky behaviors such as substance abuse and unprotected sex, increasing their risk of sexually transmitted infections (STI), unintended pregnancy, and non-consensual sex. This was a retrospective study of 312 females, aged 13-17 years, presenting to the pediatric ED with the chief complaint of suicidal ideation from February to May 2018. Electronic medical records were reviewed for demographics, psychiatric history, sexual history, and testing for pregnancy or STI. The primary outcome was the documentation of the presence or absence of prior sexual activity. Secondary outcomes included documented aspects of sexual history and pregnancy or STI testing performed in the ED. Of the 312 eligible patients, 144 (46.2%) had a documented sexual history, and of those 50 (34.7%) reported being sexually active. Sexual history documentation was not associated with patient age, race, ethnicity, insurance, or the gender of the ED provider. A history of anxiety and a recent suicide attempt were associated with a lack of sexual history documentation (p = 0.03). Of the sexually active patients, 28 (56%) had documentation of contraception use. Pregnancy testing was performed in 67.3% of all patients and 80% of sexually active patients. Only 10 patients had STI testing in the ED, with most testing occurring in those with sexual history documentation (p = 0.007). In conclusion, more than half of females with suicidal ideation in our ED had no documentation of sexual history, and when documentation was completed, it was often missing important elements, including screening for pregnancy, STI, non-consensual sex, and contraception use. Since the ED visit provides an important opportunity to address the reproductive health needs of this high-risk population, further work is needed to determine ways to improve provider documentation and sexual health screening.

Language: en