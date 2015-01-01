Abstract

AIMS: This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of the factors related to traumatic injuries to the permanent incisors of 12-year-old children in the Emirate of Ajman, United Arab Emirates.



METHODS: A sample of 1008 12-year-old children (510 boys and 498 girls) participated in this study. A multi-stage randomized sampling technique was used to select children from public schools for their inclusion in the sample population. An oral examination was completed by a calibrated examiner after receiving training for traumatic dental injury (TDI) to permanent incisor teeth utilizing a modified version of Ellis's classification. Data that were related to sociodemographic factors, TDI causes, and where the TDI took place were recorded using a structured questionnaire.



RESULTS: Of all of the children that were examined, 9.8% of them had experienced dental trauma. The difference in TDI prevalence between boys (15.9%) and girls (3.9%) was statistically significant (p < 0.05). The children whose mothers had low levels of education experienced a higher prevalence of TDI (p = 0.001). The children with incisal overjets that were greater than 5 mm or with inadequate lip coverage tended to have experienced dental injuries (p < 0.01). The main causes of injury to permanent incisors were collision against an object or person (53.5%) and falling (42.4%). Most of the accidents happened at home (58.6%) and school (25.3%). The most prevalent injuries were enamel fractures (58.7%) and enamel-dentine fractures (34.3%).



CONCLUSIONS: This research highlighted many predisposing factors for traumatic dental injuries among children. There is an urgent need to initiate detailed public health policies to decrease the prevalence of dental trauma cases, especially in the identified risk group.

