Citation
Jacobsen SA, Bibby BM, Frostholm L, Petersen MW, Ørnbøl E, Schovsbo SU, Dantoft TM, Carstensen TBW. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(20): e13251.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36293829
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adverse experiences in childhood are a major public health concern, promoting social inequality in health through biopsychosocial mechanisms. So far, no known measures comprehend the complexity and variations of severity of adverse events. This study aims to develop and validate a new index: the Weighted Index for Childhood Adverse Conditions (WICAC).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Socioeconomic Factors; Educational Status; adverse childhood experiences; *Anxiety Disorders; *Anxiety/epidemiology; development of weighted index; hypothesis testing; index measurement; Smoking/epidemiology; social vulnerability; validation