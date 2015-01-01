Abstract

Anxiety is described as a feeling of fear that appears in stressful or threatening situations. A terrorist attack is one such situation. The aim of this study was to assess anxiety levels among students using the STAI questionnaire. The study group consisted of 510 participants. Statistical analysis was performed using Statistica software. Anxiety levels, correlations between STAI scores, and individual variables were assessed. Logit models were performed for the study variables. Higher levels of anxiety were found in females compared to males (p = 0.0000). The highest level of anxiety overall was found in year 1 students, the lowest in year 5 students (p = 0.0005). The highest level of anxiety overall was found in pharmacy students, the lowest in midwifery students. We concluded that there was a relatively strong relationship between anxiety and gender. Gender and fear of an armed attack on Poland had a significant impact on anxiety.

